Dominant Deepti Spins India to Series Whitewash Over West Indies

Deepti Sharma delivered a stellar performance with her career-best 6/31, guiding India to a 3-0 series whitewash against West Indies. India's chase of 163 faced initial setbacks but stabilized with Deepti's unbeaten 39. Renuka Singh's early breakthroughs paved the way for an emphatic victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vadodara | Updated: 27-12-2024 15:12 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 15:12 IST
Senior off-spinner Deepti Sharma produced a career-best performance, claiming 6/31 as she led India to a comprehensive 3-0 series victory against the West Indies in the final Women's ODI held on Friday.

After restricting West Indies to 162, thanks in part to Renuka Singh's impressive 4/29 with the new ball, India surged to victory despite a shaky start, reaching the target with a comfortable five-wicket margin.

Deepti's unyielding 39 not out guided the team out of a precarious 73/4 situation, demonstrating her invaluable experience alongside Richa Ghosh's quickfire 23, sealing the win with ease.

(With inputs from agencies.)

