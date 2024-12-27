Dominant Deepti Spins India to Series Whitewash Over West Indies

Senior off-spinner Deepti Sharma produced a career-best performance, claiming 6/31 as she led India to a comprehensive 3-0 series victory against the West Indies in the final Women's ODI held on Friday.

After restricting West Indies to 162, thanks in part to Renuka Singh's impressive 4/29 with the new ball, India surged to victory despite a shaky start, reaching the target with a comfortable five-wicket margin.

Deepti's unyielding 39 not out guided the team out of a precarious 73/4 situation, demonstrating her invaluable experience alongside Richa Ghosh's quickfire 23, sealing the win with ease.

(With inputs from agencies.)