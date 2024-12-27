Deepti Sharma Shines as India Women Sweep West Indies in ODI Series

All-rounder Deepti Sharma delivered an outstanding performance, both with the bat and the ball, to propel India Women to a decisive victory over the West Indies Women in the final ODI match held at the Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara. This victory ensured a clean sweep for India in the three-match series.

In pursuit of a modest target of 163, openers Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal initiated the innings for the home team. However, their start was shaky, with the team losing Mandhana early for four runs, followed by Harleen Deol's dismissal for just one, leaving India at 23 runs for two wickets.

Despite the initial setbacks, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and Pratika Rawal revived the innings with a partnership, before the latter's departure at 18 runs brought Deepti Sharma to the crease. Her unbeaten 39 runs and Jemimah Rodrigues' support guided India to victory in the 29th over, complemented by Richa Ghosh's quickfire finish.

