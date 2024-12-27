Left Menu

Deepti Sharma Shines as India Women Sweep West Indies in ODI Series

Deepti Sharma's stellar all-round performance led India Women to a series-clinching victory over West Indies. Chasing 163, India overcame early setbacks with Sharma's unbeaten 39, securing a win in the 29th over. Her six-wicket haul also restricted West Indies to 162, ensuring a clean sweep for India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2024 21:27 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 21:27 IST
Deepti Sharma (Photo: @BCCIWomen/X). Image Credit: ANI
All-rounder Deepti Sharma delivered an outstanding performance, both with the bat and the ball, to propel India Women to a decisive victory over the West Indies Women in the final ODI match held at the Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara. This victory ensured a clean sweep for India in the three-match series.

In pursuit of a modest target of 163, openers Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal initiated the innings for the home team. However, their start was shaky, with the team losing Mandhana early for four runs, followed by Harleen Deol's dismissal for just one, leaving India at 23 runs for two wickets.

Despite the initial setbacks, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and Pratika Rawal revived the innings with a partnership, before the latter's departure at 18 runs brought Deepti Sharma to the crease. Her unbeaten 39 runs and Jemimah Rodrigues' support guided India to victory in the 29th over, complemented by Richa Ghosh's quickfire finish.

(With inputs from agencies.)

