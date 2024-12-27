Left Menu

Naseeb Rahman Shines as Kerala Reaches Santosh Trophy Semi-Finals

Naseeb Rahman's pivotal goal secured Kerala's victory over Jammu and Kashmir in the Santosh Trophy quarter-finals. Kerala remains undefeated, showcasing a potent attack and solid defense. Services also progressed, defeating Meghalaya 2-1 with crucial goals from Thingnam Singh and Rahul Ramakrishnan, setting up exciting semi-final clashes on Sunday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 27-12-2024 22:41 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 22:41 IST
Naseeb Rahman Shines as Kerala Reaches Santosh Trophy Semi-Finals
  • Country:
  • India

Naseeb Rahman stepped up once more, securing Kerala's spot in the Santosh Trophy semi-finals by scoring the decisive goal against Jammu and Kashmir. Held on Friday, the quarter-final saw Rahman's goal in the 73rd minute, bringing him level with Tamil Nadu's Lijo K as the tournament's joint second-highest scorer with seven goals each.

Kerala's impressive performance throughout the competition was evident, arriving at the quarter-finals with an unbeaten record. Their efficient attack yielded 29 goals while conceding only four, showcasing their dominance. Managed by former Indian defender Mehrajuddin Wadoo, Jammu and Kashmir implemented a strong defensive strategy to counter Kerala's aggressive play, creating challenges for Kerala's offensive efforts.

In another matchup, Services emerged victorious over Meghalaya with a 2-1 win. Thingnam Singh and Rahul Ramakrishnan scored for Services, marking their advancement to the semi-finals. Meghalaya managed a late goal from Overkindness Mawnai. Services' tactical plays, focusing on exploiting the ﬂanks, created continuous pressure, ultimately securing their win.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

 India
2
Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

 Global
3
India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

 Australia
4
Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024