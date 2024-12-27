Naseeb Rahman Shines as Kerala Reaches Santosh Trophy Semi-Finals

Naseeb Rahman stepped up once more, securing Kerala's spot in the Santosh Trophy semi-finals by scoring the decisive goal against Jammu and Kashmir. Held on Friday, the quarter-final saw Rahman's goal in the 73rd minute, bringing him level with Tamil Nadu's Lijo K as the tournament's joint second-highest scorer with seven goals each.

Kerala's impressive performance throughout the competition was evident, arriving at the quarter-finals with an unbeaten record. Their efficient attack yielded 29 goals while conceding only four, showcasing their dominance. Managed by former Indian defender Mehrajuddin Wadoo, Jammu and Kashmir implemented a strong defensive strategy to counter Kerala's aggressive play, creating challenges for Kerala's offensive efforts.

In another matchup, Services emerged victorious over Meghalaya with a 2-1 win. Thingnam Singh and Rahul Ramakrishnan scored for Services, marking their advancement to the semi-finals. Meghalaya managed a late goal from Overkindness Mawnai. Services' tactical plays, focusing on exploiting the ﬂanks, created continuous pressure, ultimately securing their win.

