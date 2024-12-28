Amorim Under Pressure: Ronaldo Weighs In on Man United's Struggles
Manchester United's manager, Ruben Amorim, is under scrutiny after poor performances. Cristiano Ronaldo, supporting Amorim, believes United's issues go beyond coaching. Ronaldo hints at fixing the club's problems if he owned it, suggesting potential future involvement at United.
Since taking the reins from Erik ten Hag last month, Ruben Amorim has encountered a tough beginning as Manchester United's manager, suffering losses in five of his initial ten games. Following a 2-0 defeat against Wolves on Boxing Day, marking the team's third consecutive loss across all competitions, Amorim hinted that his position might be jeopardized without rapid improvements. In light of this, football icon Cristiano Ronaldo expressed support for his former teammate, urging a turnaround for the team's fortunes, reports Goal.com.
Speaking at the Dubai Global Soccer Awards, Ronaldo commented on the Premier League's challenges, describing it as the world's most difficult league. He emphasized that all teams are competitive and resilient, contributing to the league's difficulty, as noted by Goal.com. Ronaldo further elaborated by saying, "The problem is not the coaches, it's more profound." He likened Manchester United's persistent struggles to an aquarium scenario where superficial fixes aren't sufficient for long-term success.
Ronaldo, who won the Ballon d'Or five times, expressed confidence in solving Manchester United's issues if he were in charge rather than the current leadership. He revealed a preference for pursuing club ownership over coaching post-retirement, hinting at a potential future interest in acquiring Old Trafford. (ANI)
