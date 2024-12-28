India's Rising Weightlifting Stars Aim for Glasgow Triumph
India's youth and junior weightlifters showcased commendable talent by winning 33 medals at the Asian youth and junior championships in Doha. With names like Jyoshna Sabar setting records, the focus shifts to preparing for the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. Training at top facilities like SAI's NCoEs, India's future in weightlifting looks promising.
India's weightlifting scene dazzled at the Asian youth and junior championships in Doha, with a remarkable haul of 33 medals. Impressive performances highlight the nation's growing prowess in the sport.
Young talent, bolstered by initiatives like Khelo India and rigorous training at Sports Authority of India's National Centres of Excellence, has positioned India favorably for future international competitions, including the 2026 Glasgow Commonwealth Games.
Notable achievers such as Jyoshna Sabar, who broke an Asian record in the women's youth 40kg category, and other promising athletes signify India's burgeoning strength, setting the nation on a path to potential glory in global weightlifting events.
(With inputs from agencies.)
