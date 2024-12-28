Left Menu

Joaquin Niemann Set to Star in International Series India

LIV Golf star Joaquin Niemann, the 2024 International Series Rankings champion, will compete in the USD 2 million International Series India at DLF Golf and Country Club. The series, part of the LIV Golf League, begins January 30, featuring top golfers like Bryson DeChambeau and Anirban Lahiri.

Golfer Joaquin Niemann (File Image). Image Credit: ANI
Joaquin Niemann, the rising star of LIV Golf and 2024's International Series Rankings champion, is gearing up to compete in the International Series India. This prestigious USD 2 million event is slated for next month at the DLF Golf and Country Club, adding another marquee event to the LIV Golf League's calendar.

The Chilean golfer, leading his Torque GC team, will join notable figures such as US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau and India's golfing sensation Anirban Lahiri. Scheduled from January 30 to February 2, this tournament promises thrilling action on the iconic Gurugram course.

Niemann's remarkable 2024 season saw him narrowly miss the top spot in the LIV Golf League individual standings. With victories in Mayakoba and Jeddah, and a climactic win at the USD 5 million PIF Saudi International, Niemann shows no signs of slowing down as he prepares for a new challenge in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

