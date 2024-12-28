From Struggle to Stardom: Nitish Reddy's Cricketing Journey

Nitish Reddy, a talented 21-year-old cricketer, is making waves in the sports world. At the core of his journey is a tattoo on his ankle depicting 'Achilles' Heel,' symbolizing his family's decade-long struggle to support his cricketing ambitions.

Reddy's path wasn't easy. His middle-class family risked their finances, while his father Mutyala faced criticism after his micro-financing venture led to losses. However, their sacrifices propelled Reddy to earn a spot in India's cricket team, vowing to bring respect back to his family.

Reddy's rise was marked by pivotal moments, including a turning point at the Emerging Asia Cup that led him to intensify his efforts. Now he's recognized as 'the find of the series' for India, a testament to his dedication and the unwavering support of his family.

(With inputs from agencies.)