Inter Milan: A Flawless Winning Streak in Italian Football
Inter Milan has displayed an impressive streak, winning all four recent matches without conceding any goals. The team's latest victory was a 3-0 win over Cagliari, thanks to Nicolò Barella's two assists. Inter is now tied with Atalanta at the league's top, with a match against Atalanta upcoming.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 29-12-2024 09:10 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 09:10 IST
- Country:
- Italy
Inter Milan is on an impressive winning streak, having secured four consecutive victories without conceding a single goal.
The team's recent 3-0 triumph against Cagliari further highlights their dominance, as Nicolò Barella's outstanding performance set up two goals.
Currently tied with Atalanta at the league's summit, Inter Milan is poised for an exciting semifinal clash in the Italian Super Cup against the same team.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Champions in the Shadows: The 23rd Usha National Athletics Championship for the Blind
Indian Chess Prodigy D. Gukesh: The Youngest World Champion
Marcus Kinkult Leads Alfred Dunhill Golf Championship
India's Kartikeya Goel Triumphs at Commonwealth Karate Championships
UAE Champions Global Efforts to Combat Desertification and Boost Sustainability at COP16