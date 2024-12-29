Bumrah's Brilliant Spell Sets Up Thrilling Boxing Day Test Finale

Jasprit Bumrah delivered a masterclass in bowling, leaving Australia's batsmen in a fix during the Boxing Day Test. Despite his valiant efforts, including a four-wicket haul, Australia's lower order managed to erect a formidable lead over their Indian counterparts.

By the close of the fourth day, Australia stood at 228 for nine, putting pressure on India's captain, Rohit Sharma, whose team struggled at 156 for 8 at one point. Australia's lower order propelled the team to a commanding position, challenging India to perform exceptionally well on a steady pitch.

Bumrah, with support from Mohammed Siraj, swung the momentum in India's favor, though they lost the advantageous position as Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, and Scott Boland fortified Australia's innings, complicating India's path to victory on the final day.

(With inputs from agencies.)