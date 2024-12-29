Left Menu

Bumrah's Brilliant Spell Sets Up Thrilling Boxing Day Test Finale

Jasprit Bumrah dazzled with his exceptional bowling, setting up a thrilling finale for the Boxing Day Test as Australia's lower order battled to a commanding lead. Despite India's efforts, including Bumrah's four-wicket haul, the Australians left a mountain for India's shaky top order to climb on the final day.

Jasprit Bumrah delivered a masterclass in bowling, leaving Australia's batsmen in a fix during the Boxing Day Test. Despite his valiant efforts, including a four-wicket haul, Australia's lower order managed to erect a formidable lead over their Indian counterparts.

By the close of the fourth day, Australia stood at 228 for nine, putting pressure on India's captain, Rohit Sharma, whose team struggled at 156 for 8 at one point. Australia's lower order propelled the team to a commanding position, challenging India to perform exceptionally well on a steady pitch.

Bumrah, with support from Mohammed Siraj, swung the momentum in India's favor, though they lost the advantageous position as Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, and Scott Boland fortified Australia's innings, complicating India's path to victory on the final day.

