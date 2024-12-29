Dramatic World Cup Super-G: A Tale of Triumph and Turmoil
Swiss skier Gino Caviezel experienced a serious crash during the World Cup Super-G in Bormio, Italy. He was airlifted to hospital after losing a ski and sliding down the slope. Meanwhile, French skier Cyprien Sarrazin had surgery following a fall in training the previous day.
Swiss skier Gino Caviezel was involved in a serious crash during the World Cup Super-G event in Bormio, Italy, on Sunday. Caviezel, the first to hit the slope, saw his run end abruptly in under 50 seconds at a gate before the San Pietro Jump. The 32-year-old athlete lost a ski after catching an edge, plummeting down the steep slope.
The race was halted as Caviezel lay on the piste and received immediate medical attention, before being airlifted to a hospital for further treatment. This dramatic incident put a temporary hold on the competition, drawing significant concern and attention.
In related news, French skier Cyprien Sarrazin successfully underwent surgery on Saturday following a brain bleed. This procedure took place after Sarrazin's fall during a training session for the same World Cup downhill event in Bormio on Friday.
(With inputs from agencies.)
