Left Menu

Dramatic World Cup Super-G: A Tale of Triumph and Turmoil

Swiss skier Gino Caviezel experienced a serious crash during the World Cup Super-G in Bormio, Italy. He was airlifted to hospital after losing a ski and sliding down the slope. Meanwhile, French skier Cyprien Sarrazin had surgery following a fall in training the previous day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-12-2024 17:02 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 17:02 IST
Dramatic World Cup Super-G: A Tale of Triumph and Turmoil

Swiss skier Gino Caviezel was involved in a serious crash during the World Cup Super-G event in Bormio, Italy, on Sunday. Caviezel, the first to hit the slope, saw his run end abruptly in under 50 seconds at a gate before the San Pietro Jump. The 32-year-old athlete lost a ski after catching an edge, plummeting down the steep slope.

The race was halted as Caviezel lay on the piste and received immediate medical attention, before being airlifted to a hospital for further treatment. This dramatic incident put a temporary hold on the competition, drawing significant concern and attention.

In related news, French skier Cyprien Sarrazin successfully underwent surgery on Saturday following a brain bleed. This procedure took place after Sarrazin's fall during a training session for the same World Cup downhill event in Bormio on Friday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Contractor Suicide Sparks Police Suspensions in Bidar

Tragic Contractor Suicide Sparks Police Suspensions in Bidar

 India
2
Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

 Global
3

Rexas Finance: A Rising Star in the Crypto Space

 United States
4
Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024