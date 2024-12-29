Vukic Triumphs in Brisbane as Djokovic and Kyrgios Set the Stage
Aleksandar Vukic claimed a straight-sets victory over David Goffin at the Brisbane International. Vukic now awaits a possible tie with Grigor Dimitrov. Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic is set to team up with Nick Kyrgios in doubles and will aim for his 100th ATP singles title.
Australia's Aleksandar Vukic delivered a commanding performance at the Brisbane International, securing a 6-2, 6-3 win over former world number seven David Goffin. Competing during the evening session at Pat Rafter Arena, Vukic quickly took control of the match.
The 28-year-old wildcard utilized decisive breaks in both sets, closing out the match in just 82 minutes. Next, Vukic may face defending champion Grigor Dimitrov, provided the Bulgarian defeats qualifier Yannick Hanfmann. The tournament boasts a star-studded lineup.
Novak Djokovic, chasing his 100th ATP Tour singles title, will kickstart his campaign by partnering with Nick Kyrgios in doubles. The 24-time Grand Slam winner is eyeing the Australian Open, slated to begin on Jan. 12. The women's side features reigning champion Aryna Sabalenka and Victoria Azarenka, enhancing the tournament's competitive allure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
