Rohit Sharma Reflects on Mentally Disturbing Loss to Australia

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has openly expressed his dismay over India's 184-run defeat against Australia in the fourth Test, calling it 'mentally disturbing.'

The defeat leaves India trailing 1-2 in the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy, with the series decider in Sydney set for January 3.

Rohit, who is under scrutiny for his own form, acknowledged the team's failures and praised performances from Nitish Kumar Reddy and Jasprit Bumrah despite the unfavourable outcome.

(With inputs from agencies.)