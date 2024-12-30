Rohit Sharma Reflects on Mentally Disturbing Loss to Australia
Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma described the 184-run defeat to Australia in the fourth Test as 'mentally disturbing'. With the series currently at 1-2, India heads to Sydney for the final Test. Despite efforts, the team failed to capitalize on critical moments. Highlights included performances by Nitish Kumar Reddy and Jasprit Bumrah.
Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has openly expressed his dismay over India's 184-run defeat against Australia in the fourth Test, calling it 'mentally disturbing.'
The defeat leaves India trailing 1-2 in the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy, with the series decider in Sydney set for January 3.
Rohit, who is under scrutiny for his own form, acknowledged the team's failures and praised performances from Nitish Kumar Reddy and Jasprit Bumrah despite the unfavourable outcome.
