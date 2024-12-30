Left Menu

India's Boxing Day Blues: Missed Opportunities and Tough Lessons

Captain Rohit Sharma expressed disappointment as India suffered a 184-run defeat against Australia in the Boxing Day Test. Despite India's spirited response in the second innings, crucial misses and a robust partnership by Lyon and Boland proved costly, granting Australia a 2-1 series lead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2024 13:36 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 13:36 IST
India's Boxing Day Blues: Missed Opportunities and Tough Lessons
Team India (Photo: @BCCI/X) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a disappointing Boxing Day Test, India faced a crushing 184-run defeat at the hands of Australia in Melbourne on Monday. India, led by Captain Rohit Sharma, struggled despite a strong showing by Jasprit Bumrah and his pace attack.

Australia nearly faltered at 91/6 but capitalized on India's dropped catches and missed opportunities, setting a target impossible for India to catch after Lyon and Boland's standout partnership gave them a 340-run lead.

A rocky start in the second innings further derailed India's hopes, leaving the team frustrated and trailing 2-1 in the series. The team now has limited time to regroup before the next match.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

 India
2
Telangana Pays Tribute to Former PM Manmohan Singh

Telangana Pays Tribute to Former PM Manmohan Singh

 India
3
Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

 India
4
A Legacy of Peace: Remembering former President Jimmy Carter

A Legacy of Peace: Remembering former President Jimmy Carter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lightning Network Micropayments: Transforming Incentives in Digital Knowledge Markets

Building Public Support for Active Transportation: The Key to Sustainable Mobility

Transforming Public Transport: Adapting to Seniors' Needs in a Digitalizing World

Digital Transformation and Its Impact on Elderly Care Services Across Chinese Regions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024