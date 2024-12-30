India's Boxing Day Blues: Missed Opportunities and Tough Lessons

In a disappointing Boxing Day Test, India faced a crushing 184-run defeat at the hands of Australia in Melbourne on Monday. India, led by Captain Rohit Sharma, struggled despite a strong showing by Jasprit Bumrah and his pace attack.

Australia nearly faltered at 91/6 but capitalized on India's dropped catches and missed opportunities, setting a target impossible for India to catch after Lyon and Boland's standout partnership gave them a 340-run lead.

A rocky start in the second innings further derailed India's hopes, leaving the team frustrated and trailing 2-1 in the series. The team now has limited time to regroup before the next match.

(With inputs from agencies.)