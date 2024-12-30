India's Boxing Day Blues: Missed Opportunities and Tough Lessons
Captain Rohit Sharma expressed disappointment as India suffered a 184-run defeat against Australia in the Boxing Day Test. Despite India's spirited response in the second innings, crucial misses and a robust partnership by Lyon and Boland proved costly, granting Australia a 2-1 series lead.
- Country:
- Australia
In a disappointing Boxing Day Test, India faced a crushing 184-run defeat at the hands of Australia in Melbourne on Monday. India, led by Captain Rohit Sharma, struggled despite a strong showing by Jasprit Bumrah and his pace attack.
Australia nearly faltered at 91/6 but capitalized on India's dropped catches and missed opportunities, setting a target impossible for India to catch after Lyon and Boland's standout partnership gave them a 340-run lead.
A rocky start in the second innings further derailed India's hopes, leaving the team frustrated and trailing 2-1 in the series. The team now has limited time to regroup before the next match.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Cricket Australia's Costly Rain-Check: A Million-Dollar Refund
New Zealand's Bowling Brilliance: Paving the Future of Cricket
Cricket League Drama: Marines and Tigers Triumph with Stellar Performances
Gavaskar Challenges Aussie Cricket's Double Standards
Cricket Dynamics: Head and Smith's Dominance at Gabba