AC Milan Parts Ways with Coach Paulo Fonseca

AC Milan has dismissed coach Paulo Fonseca after a string of uneven performances that positioned the club eighth in Italy's Serie A. The club's recent 1-1 draw against AS Roma marks their failure to secure a win in five out of the last seven matches.

The Rossoneri currently sit eight points behind the coveted top-four positions, with a single game in hand, and trail a significant 14 points from table-toppers Atalanta. This lackluster performance left the club management with no alternative but to make a change.

Local sources suggest Sergio Conceicao, the former Porto coach, is poised to fill the vacancy, aiming to revive the club's prospects for the ongoing season. AC Milan conveyed their decision through an official statement, confirming the departure of Fonseca.

(With inputs from agencies.)