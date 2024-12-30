Left Menu

AC Milan Parts Ways with Coach Paulo Fonseca

AC Milan has sacked head coach Paulo Fonseca following a series of inconsistent performances that have left the team in eighth place in Serie A. Reports suggest that former Porto manager Sergio Conceicao is likely to be named as his replacement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2024 14:56 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 14:56 IST
AC Milan Parts Ways with Coach Paulo Fonseca

AC Milan has dismissed coach Paulo Fonseca after a string of uneven performances that positioned the club eighth in Italy's Serie A. The club's recent 1-1 draw against AS Roma marks their failure to secure a win in five out of the last seven matches.

The Rossoneri currently sit eight points behind the coveted top-four positions, with a single game in hand, and trail a significant 14 points from table-toppers Atalanta. This lackluster performance left the club management with no alternative but to make a change.

Local sources suggest Sergio Conceicao, the former Porto coach, is poised to fill the vacancy, aiming to revive the club's prospects for the ongoing season. AC Milan conveyed their decision through an official statement, confirming the departure of Fonseca.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

 India
2
Telangana Pays Tribute to Former PM Manmohan Singh

Telangana Pays Tribute to Former PM Manmohan Singh

 India
3
Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

 India
4
A Legacy of Peace: Remembering former President Jimmy Carter

A Legacy of Peace: Remembering former President Jimmy Carter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lightning Network Micropayments: Transforming Incentives in Digital Knowledge Markets

Building Public Support for Active Transportation: The Key to Sustainable Mobility

Transforming Public Transport: Adapting to Seniors' Needs in a Digitalizing World

Digital Transformation and Its Impact on Elderly Care Services Across Chinese Regions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024