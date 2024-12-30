Rohit Sharma justifies Shubman Gill's Omission for Melbourne Test

In a crucial decision during the Melbourne Test, India's skipper Rohit Sharma faced questions regarding the exclusion of young batter Shubman Gill from the playing eleven. Sharma revealed that the team's strategic choice was to bolster their bowling options, leading to Gill being left out.

Addressing the media post-match, Sharma emphasized that Gill's omission was not a demotion due to poor performance but rather a tactical adjustment. "We aimed to have a balance in our lineup by adding an extra bowler, which was essential for the dynamic conditions," Sharma said.

Despite this strategy, India succumbed to a 184-run defeat against Australia, allowing the hosts to take a decisive 2-1 lead in the series. Pat Cummins' all-round performance spearheaded Australia's victory, earning him the 'Player of the Match' accolade.

(With inputs from agencies.)