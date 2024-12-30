Left Menu

Rohit Sharma justifies Shubman Gill's Omission for Melbourne Test

India's captain Rohit Sharma explains the strategic decision behind omitting Shubman Gill in favor of an extra bowler during the Melbourne Test. The tactical move aimed to strengthen the bowling lineup ultimately resulted in a significant defeat, putting Australia's series lead at 2-1 while dimming India's WTC Final hopes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2024 15:35 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 15:35 IST
Rohit Sharma justifies Shubman Gill's Omission for Melbourne Test
India skipper Rohit Sharma. (Picture: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a crucial decision during the Melbourne Test, India's skipper Rohit Sharma faced questions regarding the exclusion of young batter Shubman Gill from the playing eleven. Sharma revealed that the team's strategic choice was to bolster their bowling options, leading to Gill being left out.

Addressing the media post-match, Sharma emphasized that Gill's omission was not a demotion due to poor performance but rather a tactical adjustment. "We aimed to have a balance in our lineup by adding an extra bowler, which was essential for the dynamic conditions," Sharma said.

Despite this strategy, India succumbed to a 184-run defeat against Australia, allowing the hosts to take a decisive 2-1 lead in the series. Pat Cummins' all-round performance spearheaded Australia's victory, earning him the 'Player of the Match' accolade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

 India
2
Telangana Pays Tribute to Former PM Manmohan Singh

Telangana Pays Tribute to Former PM Manmohan Singh

 India
3
Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

 India
4
A Legacy of Peace: Remembering former President Jimmy Carter

A Legacy of Peace: Remembering former President Jimmy Carter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lightning Network Micropayments: Transforming Incentives in Digital Knowledge Markets

Building Public Support for Active Transportation: The Key to Sustainable Mobility

Transforming Public Transport: Adapting to Seniors' Needs in a Digitalizing World

Digital Transformation and Its Impact on Elderly Care Services Across Chinese Regions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024