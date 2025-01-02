India Gears Up for Crucial Sydney Test Amidst Injury Setback

As Team India prepares for a critical showdown against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground, the stakes couldn't be higher, with the visitors trailing 1-2 in the five-match series. The match, scheduled for January 3, is expected to test the mettle of the Indian side, with a win crucial to leveling the series.

Coach Gautam Gambhir has reiterated the importance of a team-first philosophy, stating that individual goals must align with the team's requirements. Gambhir emphasized that discussions between players and management would remain internal, focusing solely on the goal to win the Sydney Test. He expressed confidence in the team, despite the forced absence of pacer Akash Deep due to a back injury.

Akash Deep's unavailability poses a significant challenge for India's bowling lineup. The 28-year-old has been ruled out of the match after sustaining an injury, leaving a void that the team will need to address urgently. Australia, currently leading the series and having secured a commanding victory in Melbourne, present a formidable challenge that India is determined to overcome.

(With inputs from agencies.)