Left Menu

Australia's Steely Resolve Ahead of Final Border-Gavaskar Test

Australia captain Pat Cummins emphasizes unwavering intensity as they lead 2-1 in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Despite batting concerns, Cummins praises the team's performance and the adaptability shown by young Sam Konstas. He highlights the challenges posed by India's Jasprit Bumrah ahead of the final Test.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 02-01-2025 12:19 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 12:18 IST
Australia's Steely Resolve Ahead of Final Border-Gavaskar Test
Pat Cummins Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia's captain Pat Cummins has vowed that his team will maintain high intensity levels despite leading 2-1 in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against India. The final Test is set to commence on Friday, with Australia eager to clinch the trophy for the first time since the 2014-15 series.

Following their emphatic 184-run victory in the Boxing Day Test, Cummins expressed satisfaction with his team's efforts, recognizing that while some batting issues remain, the Australians have consistently performed well. He also acknowledged the dynamic threat posed by India's fast bowler, Jasprit Bumrah.

Furthermore, Cummins highlighted the emerging talent of Sam Konstas, whose aggressive play in the Boxing Day Test showcased his adaptability. As the team prepares for the final Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Cummins encourages players to trust their instincts and stick to clear strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Act

Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Ac...

 India
2
Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

 United Kingdom
3
New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

 India
4
Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affairs

Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affai...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Remote Work’s Rise: Trends, Engagement, and Workplace Dynamics in a Post-Pandemic Era

Unlocking Women's Potential in Business: A Path to Innovation and Community Progress

Mobilizing Private Investments for Global Impact: Insights from the IFC Annual Report 2024

Revolutionizing Visual Geo-localization: ProGEO's Breakthrough in Prompt Engineering

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025