Australia's Steely Resolve Ahead of Final Border-Gavaskar Test

Australia's captain Pat Cummins has vowed that his team will maintain high intensity levels despite leading 2-1 in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against India. The final Test is set to commence on Friday, with Australia eager to clinch the trophy for the first time since the 2014-15 series.

Following their emphatic 184-run victory in the Boxing Day Test, Cummins expressed satisfaction with his team's efforts, recognizing that while some batting issues remain, the Australians have consistently performed well. He also acknowledged the dynamic threat posed by India's fast bowler, Jasprit Bumrah.

Furthermore, Cummins highlighted the emerging talent of Sam Konstas, whose aggressive play in the Boxing Day Test showcased his adaptability. As the team prepares for the final Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Cummins encourages players to trust their instincts and stick to clear strategies.

