Bumrah Leads India in Crucial Sydney Test Against Australia

Jasprit Bumrah captains India against Australia in the final test at Sydney. India's lineup features changes, aiming for the World Test Championship final spot. Australia, with a debut for Beau Webster, also targets a WTC berth. Despite overcast conditions, both teams are keen to assert dominance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-01-2025 04:56 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 04:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a strategic move, Jasprit Bumrah took on the captaincy for India, replacing Rohit Sharma, leading to an important decision at the toss. Opting to bat first, Bumrah guided India into the fifth and final test against hosts Australia at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday.

India made tactical changes to their lineup, with Shubman Gill stepping in for Rohit Sharma and Prasidh Krishna joining the pace attack. The series, standing at 2-1 in Australia's favor, sees both teams vying not only for glory but also a coveted spot in the World Test Championship final.

Australia, meanwhile, presented all-rounder Beau Webster his first test cap, retaining the rest of their squad except for Mitchell Marsh. Under cloudy skies, captain Pat Cummins was eager to bowl, hoping the conditions would assist the bowlers. The weather, mostly clear, promises intense cricket action over the next five days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

