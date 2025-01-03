Bayer Leverkusen's Promising Acquisition: Alejo Sarco Joins the Ranks

Bayer Leverkusen has bolstered its squad by acquiring 18-year-old Argentinian striker Alejo Sarco from Vélez Sarsfield. The defending Bundesliga champions are positioning Sarco as a future asset, signing him until the 2028-29 season.

Sarco, an energetic youth international from Argentina, expressed his enthusiasm, stating that joining a top European club fulfills a lifelong aspiration. Although financial details remain undisclosed, Sarco is set to bring his talents and face the challenges ahead with optimism.

On this new addition, Leverkusen's sporting director Simon Rolfes described Sarco as a technically gifted player, with qualities of speed, agility, and strong finishing capabilities. Despite trailing league leaders Bayern Munich, Leverkusen perceives Sarco as a key player for future triumphs.

(With inputs from agencies.)