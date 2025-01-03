Thrilling Test Opener: India vs Australia
India began their innings in the fifth Test against Australia with a score of 107 for 4 wickets after 50 overs. Key players included Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja, who are currently at the crease, as well as Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli, who were dismissed by Boland.
- Country:
- Australia
The first day of the fifth Test match between India and Australia started with a modest score for the Indian team. By tea time, India had reached 107 runs for the loss of four wickets after 50 overs.
Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 10 runs before being caught by Webster off Boland’s bowling. KL Rahul managed just 4 runs before being caught by Sam Konstas off Mitchell Starc’s delivery. Shubman Gill added 20 runs to the scorecard before falling to Nathan Lyon, caught by Steven Smith.
Virat Kohli contributed 17 runs, caught by Webster off Boland, adding tension to the innings. Currently, Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja are striving to stabilize the Indian innings, batting on 32 and 11 runs, respectively.
(With inputs from agencies.)
