Arsenal's Havertz Set to Return for Crucial Brighton Clash

Arsenal's pivotal attacker, Kai Havertz, is poised to return to action against Brighton & Hove Albion, following manager Mikel Arteta's confirmation on Friday. Havertz's presence bolsters Arsenal after he was sidelined by an illness that impacted multiple players, missing out on the recent 3-1 triumph over Brentford.

Occupying second place in the Premier League, Arsenal trails Liverpool by six points. Arteta's side aims to intensify pressure on league toppers Liverpool by narrowing that gap with a victory over 10th-placed Brighton. Meanwhile, Liverpool prepares to face Manchester United on Sunday.

Arteta expressed cautious optimism over squad fitness, stating, "The ones with illness, I think are going to be OK. They will train today and if everybody is fine then they will be available." On strategic squad management, Arteta explained Declan Rice was benched against Brentford to manage his workload.

