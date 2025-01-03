Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Dragons Triumph in Thrilling Shootout Against Vedanta Kalinga Lancers

In a high-stakes Hockey India League match, the Tamil Nadu Dragons fought back twice to secure a 2-2 draw against Vedanta Kalinga Lancers, eventually claiming victory in a nail-biting 6-5 shootout. The Dragons’ comeback was punctuated by key performances from Tom Craig and Jip Janssen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rourkela | Updated: 03-01-2025 22:35 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 22:35 IST
The Tamil Nadu Dragons staged a stunning comeback in their Hockey India League encounter, ultimately overcoming Vedanta Kalinga Lancers in a tense shootout on Friday. Despite trailing twice, the Dragons leveled the score to 2-2 in regulation time and emerged victorious in the shootout with a scoreline of 6-5.

Crucial goals for the Lancers came from Alexander Hendrickx, who netted twice, but the Dragons responded with strikes from Tom Craig and Jip Janssen at the Birsa Munda Stadium. Goalkeeper David Harte was instrumental in the shootout, denying Dilpreet Singh and securing an extra point for the Dragons.

The match began sluggishly, with no goals in the first quarter. Hendrickx gave the home side the lead in the second quarter, converting from a penalty corner. Craig swiftly equalized for the Dragons in the third quarter, capitalizing on a defensive lapse. Hendrickx restored the Lancers' lead before Janssen's penalty-corner goal ensured another equalizer.

