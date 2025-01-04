Rohit Sharma Clears the Air: Rejects Retirement Rumors Amid Testing Phase

Senior Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma dismissed ongoing rumors about his retirement on Saturday, clarifying that his recent decision to step down from leadership during the Sydney Test was due to his poor form. Sharma emphasized his commitment to the sport, stating, "I am not going anywhere."

Grappling with a challenging phase in his career, Sharma chose to rest, allowing Jasprit Bumrah to take over captaincy, sparking speculations. However, the seasoned batter revealed candid discussions with the team coach and selectors were key in making this decision. The management supported Sharma's choice, recognizing his long-standing contributions to Indian cricket.

Further addressing concerns, Sharma reassured fans, noting, "There is no such decision about retiring." The cricketer remains optimistic about a prospect turnaround, attributing the current challenges to a lack of form rather than desire. Sharma praised Bumrah's leadership, underscoring the focus on collective team performance in upcoming critical matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)