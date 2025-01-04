NorthEast United FC Held to Frustrating Stalemate by Mohammedan SC

In a match that highlighted NorthEast United FC's inability to convert their dominance into goals, head coach Benali pointed fingers at his own side following a goalless draw against Mohammedan Sporting Club. The Indian Super League clash in Guwahati saw Mohammedan exhibit a disciplined defensive approach, ending NorthEast's scoring streak and marking the fourth draw this season for both teams.

Despite controlling possession and creating promising opportunities, NorthEast United was only able to get two shots on target - a tally matched by their opponents. Benali expressed dissatisfaction with his squad's failure to adhere to the game plan and capitalize on their chances. "Sometimes we just stop," lamented Benali at the post-match press conference, as reported by the ISL.

Benali urged his team to use strategy and creativity in response to defensive setups like Mohammedan SC's. "They played well for what they wanted," he acknowledged. The coach praised Mohammedan SC's resolute defending while taking a point from the draw, remaining optimistic about his team's approach, albeit frustrated by the lack of goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)