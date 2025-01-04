Left Menu

NorthEast United FC Held to Frustrating Stalemate by Mohammedan SC

NorthEast United FC head coach Benali reflected on his team's struggle to break through Mohammedan Sporting Club's defense, resulting in a goalless draw in the ISL. Despite dominance, NorthEast failed to capitalize on chances, marking their fourth draw this season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 17:25 IST
NorthEast United FC Held to Frustrating Stalemate by Mohammedan SC
NorthEast United FC head coach Benali (Photo: ISL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a match that highlighted NorthEast United FC's inability to convert their dominance into goals, head coach Benali pointed fingers at his own side following a goalless draw against Mohammedan Sporting Club. The Indian Super League clash in Guwahati saw Mohammedan exhibit a disciplined defensive approach, ending NorthEast's scoring streak and marking the fourth draw this season for both teams.

Despite controlling possession and creating promising opportunities, NorthEast United was only able to get two shots on target - a tally matched by their opponents. Benali expressed dissatisfaction with his squad's failure to adhere to the game plan and capitalize on their chances. "Sometimes we just stop," lamented Benali at the post-match press conference, as reported by the ISL.

Benali urged his team to use strategy and creativity in response to defensive setups like Mohammedan SC's. "They played well for what they wanted," he acknowledged. The coach praised Mohammedan SC's resolute defending while taking a point from the draw, remaining optimistic about his team's approach, albeit frustrated by the lack of goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

 Global
2
Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Challenges

Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Chall...

 United States
3
Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

 United States
4
Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Healthcare in Ghana: Networks of Practice Driving Universal Health Coverage

Strengthening DRC’s Economy: Overcoming Dollarization for Sustainable Prosperity

Unequal Price Impacts: How Inflation Worsens Socioeconomic Inequities in Pakistan

Toward a Modern Land Market: Tackling Informality in Ukraine’s Agricultural Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025