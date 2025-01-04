Back Spasm Doubt Over Bumrah as India Fights Back in Sydney Test

Indian seamer Prasidh Krishna announced that fellow bowler Jasprit Bumrah has suffered a back spasm, requiring medical scans on the second day of the fifth Test against Australia. Krishna confirmed, "Yes, he had a back spasm, he had gone for scans. The medical team is monitoring him, so we will know whenever the medical team gets back to us."

Bumrah has been in extraordinary form throughout the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, taking an impressive 32 wickets. His average of 12.64 includes three five-wicket hauls, with a standout performance of 6/76. This achievement has surpassed Bishan Singh Bedi's record of 31 wickets from the 1977-78 tour of Australia. Bumrah also contributed significantly on Day 2, claiming 2/33 in 10 overs before his injury. In his absence, former captain Virat Kohli assumed leadership, reflecting the team's adaptable strategy during critical moments.

Although Bumrah returned to the field, doubts persist about his ability to bowl in the second innings. Indian physios are prioritizing his health alongside the team's needs as India, currently trailing 2-1 in the series, aims to even the score in the pivotal Sydney Test—an outcome crucial for enhancing their World Test Championship standings.

During the match's final session, openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul showed promising intent, but Scott Boland dismantled Rahul for 13, reducing India to 42/1. Jaiswal succumbed to Boland's skill for 22, and Virat Kohli was caught by Steve Smith off the same bowler for 17, leaving India struggling at 59/3.

Debutant Beau Webster added pressure by securing his first Test wicket, removing Shubman Gill for 13. Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant's aggressive counterattack brought vitality to the innings, smashing Mitchell Starc for a six and hitting three consecutive boundaries off Webster. Pant's swift half-century in just 29 balls, featuring two back-to-back sixes off Starc, marks the second-fastest by an Indian in Tests, following his own record against Sri Lanka in 2022.

Pant's electrifying innings concluded at 61 off 33 balls with his dismissal by Pat Cummins. His knock included six boundaries and four sixes, steering India to 124/5. Nitish Kumar Reddy contributed minimally, departing for 4, becoming Boland's fourth wicket. At stumps, Ravindra Jadeja (8*) and Washington Sundar (6*) remained, poised to extend India's lead into Day 3. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)