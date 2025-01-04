Left Menu

Prasidh Krishna Shines as India Gains Edge over Australia in Test Thriller

Indian cricketer Prasidh Krishna's stellar bowling performance led India to a slight advantage over Australia in the fifth Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Despite the absence of injured skipper Jasprit Bumrah, Krishna's three wickets were crucial. Rishabh Pant's explosive batting further fortified India's position, setting the stage for an intense Test match.

Prasidh Krishna (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Australia

In a remarkable display of bowling prowess, Indian cricketer Prasidh Krishna played a critical role in dismantling Australia for just 181 runs in the first innings of the fifth Border-Gavaskar Trophy on Saturday. Krishna's three key wickets helped India to secure a marginal but significant four-run lead, compensating for the temporary absence of injured stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah.

Prasidh expressed the team's confidence and readiness, despite initial nerves. He credited his performance to the experience gained while playing for India A and his domestic team. Acknowledging the support from the coaching staff, he emphasized the importance of detailed discussions and strategic planning with bowling coach Morne Morkel.

The changing pitch dynamics were noted by Prasidh, highlighting its influence on the Test's remaining days. He praised Rishabh Pant's fearless 61-run knock off 33 balls, which injected energy into India's innings. Although Prasidh avoided specifying a target for India's lead, his confidence in the team's strategy and abilities to maximize their advantage was clear.

(With inputs from agencies.)

