Gambhir Defends Rohit and Kohli's Future in Indian Cricket

India's coach Gautam Gambhir states that Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli can still have a future in the team despite poor performances in the Australia tour. He emphasizes their passion and resolve. Gambhir dismisses criticisms about their play, attributing issues to mental toughness and the need for improvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-01-2025 10:49 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 10:49 IST
In the wake of India's test series defeat in Australia, coach Gautam Gambhir has reaffirmed that veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli still have roles to play in the national setup if they wish to continue. Despite a lackluster series, Gambhir highlights their undiminished hunger for the game.

The 3-1 series loss, culminating in a six-wicket defeat in the decisive fifth test, saw both seasoned players struggling to find form. With the Border-Gavaskar Trophy lost for the first time in a decade, questions loom over their future. Nevertheless, Gambhir remains optimistic about their potential contributions.

While addressing criticisms of the team's performance, Gambhir focused on the need for better mental application in critical match situations. He also dismissed allegations of intimidation against Australia's young opener, Sam Konstas, asserting the toughness inherent to cricket.

