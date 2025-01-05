Naomi Osaka's Auckland Heartbreak: Injury Ends Title Quest

Naomi Osaka's ambitious return to glory faced a setback as she retired injured from the Auckland Classic final, Sunday. After clinching the first set against Clara Tauson, Osaka succumbed to an abdominal injury, ending her first significant tournament in four years on a somber note.

A promising performance turned sour as the Japanese tennis star withdrew from the match, casting doubts over her fitness for the imminent Australian Open. Tauson, winning her third WTA title, expressed regret over the match's unsatisfactory conclusion, praising Osaka's phenomenal tennis.

A once world-leading player, Osaka humorously linked her loss to skipping breakfast during the ceremony. The Melbourne Park major looms ahead, beginning January 12, where Osaka has previously secured two titles amid high expectations.

