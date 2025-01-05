Tragedy in Ecuador: Death of Uruguayan Footballer Mathias Acuna

In a tragic development, Uruguayan footballer Mathias Acuna was discovered dead in Ambato, Ecuador, on Saturday. His club, Mushuc Runa, revealed the news on social media, indicating a preliminary medical report considered it a suicide.

Acuna had joined the Ecuadorian Serie A club for the impending 2025 season and was the subject of an investigation into allegations of physical and psychological abuse by a former partner, as reported by various media outlets.

The Uruguayan Football Association mourned the lost footballer in a social media statement, expressing profound regret over the death of the 32-year-old player. Both his club and the national association extended their deepest sympathies to Acuna's family during this challenging time.

(With inputs from agencies.)