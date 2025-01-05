Left Menu

Tragedy in Ecuador: Death of Uruguayan Footballer Mathias Acuna

Mathias Acuna, a Uruguayan footballer playing for Mushuc Runa in Ecuador, was found dead, with initial medical reports suggesting suicide. Acuna was under investigation for alleged abuse by a former partner. Mushuc Runa and the Uruguayan Football Association expressed sympathy and support for his family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-01-2025 15:45 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 15:45 IST
Tragedy in Ecuador: Death of Uruguayan Footballer Mathias Acuna

In a tragic development, Uruguayan footballer Mathias Acuna was discovered dead in Ambato, Ecuador, on Saturday. His club, Mushuc Runa, revealed the news on social media, indicating a preliminary medical report considered it a suicide.

Acuna had joined the Ecuadorian Serie A club for the impending 2025 season and was the subject of an investigation into allegations of physical and psychological abuse by a former partner, as reported by various media outlets.

The Uruguayan Football Association mourned the lost footballer in a social media statement, expressing profound regret over the death of the 32-year-old player. Both his club and the national association extended their deepest sympathies to Acuna's family during this challenging time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

 Global
2
Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Challenges

Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Chall...

 United States
3
Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

 United States
4
Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Healthcare in Ghana: Networks of Practice Driving Universal Health Coverage

Strengthening DRC’s Economy: Overcoming Dollarization for Sustainable Prosperity

Unequal Price Impacts: How Inflation Worsens Socioeconomic Inequities in Pakistan

Toward a Modern Land Market: Tackling Informality in Ukraine’s Agricultural Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025