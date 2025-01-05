Tragedy in Ecuador: Death of Uruguayan Footballer Mathias Acuna
Mathias Acuna, a Uruguayan footballer playing for Mushuc Runa in Ecuador, was found dead, with initial medical reports suggesting suicide. Acuna was under investigation for alleged abuse by a former partner. Mushuc Runa and the Uruguayan Football Association expressed sympathy and support for his family.
In a tragic development, Uruguayan footballer Mathias Acuna was discovered dead in Ambato, Ecuador, on Saturday. His club, Mushuc Runa, revealed the news on social media, indicating a preliminary medical report considered it a suicide.
Acuna had joined the Ecuadorian Serie A club for the impending 2025 season and was the subject of an investigation into allegations of physical and psychological abuse by a former partner, as reported by various media outlets.
The Uruguayan Football Association mourned the lost footballer in a social media statement, expressing profound regret over the death of the 32-year-old player. Both his club and the national association extended their deepest sympathies to Acuna's family during this challenging time.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Ferry Collision Sparks Investigation in Mumbai Waters
Viral Video Sparks Investigation into Assault of Couple in Love
Controversy Erupts in Karnataka Legislature: BJP Leader's Abusive Language Sparks Investigation
Investigation Launched Into Trader's Tragic Death Linked to Cooperative Bank
Diplomatic Tensions: China's Involvement in Baltic Sea Cable Investigation