Title Triumph: USA Clinches Second United Cup

The United States secured its second United Cup title in three years by defeating Poland 2-0. Coco Gauff and Taylor Fritz both won their singles matches. The victory marks a dominant performance by the U.S in the tournament which serves as a precursor to the Australian Open.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 05-01-2025 16:54 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 16:54 IST
  • Australia

The United States showcased its dominance by capturing its second United Cup mixed team tournament title in three years, overcoming Poland 2-0 on Sunday. Coco Gauff and Taylor Fritz emerged victorious in their singles matches, securing a formidable lead for the top seeds in the prestigious $10 million tournament.

Coco Gauff outperformed Iga Swiatek with a 6-4, 6-4 triumph in Sydney, setting the stage for Fritz's nail-biting battle against Hubert Hurkacz. Fritz sealed the deal by defeating Hurkacz 6-4, 5-7, 7-6(4), prompting jubilation among American fans and players alike.

The team's success reaffirms their strength going into the Australian Open Grand Slam. Gauff, ranked third globally, displayed her prowess by not only beating Swiatek again but also defeating notable players like Leylah Fernandez and Donna Vekic. Her outstanding performances underscore her belief in her abilities as one of the best in the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

