Liverpool-Manchester United Clash to Proceed Despite Weather Woes

Liverpool's highly anticipated Premier League fixture with Manchester United is set to take place on Sunday as planned, despite severe weather conditions, both clubs reported after two crucial safety reviews.

Britain's Met Office issued an amber snow and ice warning for parts of England and Wales over the weekend, impacting travel and leading to temporary closure of Liverpool's John Lennon Airport and postponements of several football matches, including League Two fixtures and a Women's FA Cup tie.

Liverpool sits atop the league standings and aims to solidify their lead, while Manchester United struggles in 14th place with recent poor performances.

