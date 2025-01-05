Left Menu

Liverpool-Manchester United Clash to Proceed Despite Weather Woes

Liverpool's Premier League match against Manchester United will proceed on Sunday despite adverse weather and snowfall. Safety meetings confirmed the fixture is safe to hold, despite an amber weather warning and temporary airport closures. Previous weather disruptions have affected other fixtures across England and Wales.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-01-2025 17:41 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 17:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Liverpool's highly anticipated Premier League fixture with Manchester United is set to take place on Sunday as planned, despite severe weather conditions, both clubs reported after two crucial safety reviews.

Britain's Met Office issued an amber snow and ice warning for parts of England and Wales over the weekend, impacting travel and leading to temporary closure of Liverpool's John Lennon Airport and postponements of several football matches, including League Two fixtures and a Women's FA Cup tie.

Liverpool sits atop the league standings and aims to solidify their lead, while Manchester United struggles in 14th place with recent poor performances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

