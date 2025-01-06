Dembele's Late Strike Secures PSG's Super Cup Triumph

A stoppage-time strike from forward Ousmane Dembele secured Paris St Germain a narrow 1-0 triumph over AS Monaco in the French Super Cup. The Ligue 1 champions lifted the trophy for a remarkable third successive season at Stadium 974 in Doha.

Having already claimed the Ligue 1 and French Cup titles, PSG confirmed their supremacy by winning the Super Cup for the 13th time in history and the 11th time in the past 12 years. They dominated proceedings with 27 attempts on goal, including nine on target, before finally breaching Monaco's defenses.

Dembele's decisive goal arrived two minutes into injury time after receiving a well-placed pass from Fabian Ruiz, ensuring the match would not be settled by penalties. PSG had earlier come close through Desire Doue and Lee Kang-In, while Monaco's Akliouche and Minamino tested Gianluigi Donnarumma.

