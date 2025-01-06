Left Menu

Dembele's Late Strike Secures PSG's Super Cup Triumph

Forward Ousmane Dembele's stoppage-time goal clinched a 1-0 victory for Paris St Germain against AS Monaco in the French Super Cup. This win marks PSG's third consecutive trophy in this competition and their 11th in 12 years, showcasing their dominance in French football.

Updated: 06-01-2025 00:50 IST
A stoppage-time strike from forward Ousmane Dembele secured Paris St Germain a narrow 1-0 triumph over AS Monaco in the French Super Cup. The Ligue 1 champions lifted the trophy for a remarkable third successive season at Stadium 974 in Doha.

Having already claimed the Ligue 1 and French Cup titles, PSG confirmed their supremacy by winning the Super Cup for the 13th time in history and the 11th time in the past 12 years. They dominated proceedings with 27 attempts on goal, including nine on target, before finally breaching Monaco's defenses.

Dembele's decisive goal arrived two minutes into injury time after receiving a well-placed pass from Fabian Ruiz, ensuring the match would not be settled by penalties. PSG had earlier come close through Desire Doue and Lee Kang-In, while Monaco's Akliouche and Minamino tested Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Transforming Carbon Markets: The EU’s Roadmap to Net-Zero Through ETS Reforms

Innovative Approaches to Digitizing Female-Run Businesses in Indonesia’s Economy

Driving Growth in ECA: Strategies for High-Income Transitions with Global Insights

Digital Economy's Impact on Carbon Emissions: Opportunities and Regional Disparities

