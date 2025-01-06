Left Menu

Fiery Clashes and Rivalry: Rome Derby Takes a Heated Turn

A car was set ablaze outside the Stadio Olimpico as rival fans threw fireworks before the Rome derby between Roma and Lazio. Police acted swiftly to disperse the crowds and prevent injuries. This marked the first night match in six years, reigniting security concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 06-01-2025 10:00 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 09:36 IST
police response Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Italy

A tense scene unfolded outside the Stadio Olimpico when a car caught fire, ignited by fireworks, as rival fans from Roma and Lazio clashed ahead of their derby match. The swift intervention by police ensured there were no injuries amidst the chaos.

The incident occurred on Sunday, just an hour before the heated rivalry hit the field, marking the first nighttime kickoff for the Rome derby in six years. Previous matches were held during the day due to security risks.

While Lazio entered the derby in fifth place in Serie A, their city rivals Roma were positioned in 11th. Authorities managed to keep the hundreds of supporters from both sides apart despite the tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

