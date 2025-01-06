Harbhajan Singh Calls for Cricket Culture Revamp

In a recent call for reform, former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh has outspokenly criticized the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for its reliance on reputation over performance in player selection.

Expressing his concerns after India's 1-3 Test series defeat to Australia, Singh labeled the existing 'superstar culture' as detrimental, emphasizing the need for a focus on performers to drive the team forward.

Citing the underwhelming performances of star players like Virat Kohli, Singh insists on a merit-based selection policy, urging struggling players to prove themselves in domestic or county cricket before being considered for future international tours.

