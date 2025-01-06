Harbhajan Singh Calls for Cricket Culture Revamp
Former cricketer Harbhajan Singh urges India's cricket board to end the 'superstar culture' in team selections, advocating for picks based on performance rather than reputation. Following India's series defeat to Australia, Singh stresses the importance of proving form, spotlighting struggling players like Kohli and ineffective selection decisions.
- Country:
- India
In a recent call for reform, former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh has outspokenly criticized the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for its reliance on reputation over performance in player selection.
Expressing his concerns after India's 1-3 Test series defeat to Australia, Singh labeled the existing 'superstar culture' as detrimental, emphasizing the need for a focus on performers to drive the team forward.
Citing the underwhelming performances of star players like Virat Kohli, Singh insists on a merit-based selection policy, urging struggling players to prove themselves in domestic or county cricket before being considered for future international tours.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kohli's Melbourne Magic: A Blend of Past Glory and Future Hopes
SA20 Fantasy Picks: Donald Eyes Kohli and Bumrah for Star Power
Allan Donald Envisions Kohli and Bumrah's Impact in SA20
Rohit Sharma's Faith in Kohli's Comeback
South Africa aims to seal its place in WTC final in test series against Pakistan