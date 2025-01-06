Left Menu

Harbhajan Singh Calls for Cricket Culture Revamp

Former cricketer Harbhajan Singh urges India's cricket board to end the 'superstar culture' in team selections, advocating for picks based on performance rather than reputation. Following India's series defeat to Australia, Singh stresses the importance of proving form, spotlighting struggling players like Kohli and ineffective selection decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2025 13:32 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 13:32 IST
In a recent call for reform, former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh has outspokenly criticized the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for its reliance on reputation over performance in player selection.

Expressing his concerns after India's 1-3 Test series defeat to Australia, Singh labeled the existing 'superstar culture' as detrimental, emphasizing the need for a focus on performers to drive the team forward.

Citing the underwhelming performances of star players like Virat Kohli, Singh insists on a merit-based selection policy, urging struggling players to prove themselves in domestic or county cricket before being considered for future international tours.

(With inputs from agencies.)

