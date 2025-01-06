Avani Lekhara: Triumph Beyond Trials in Para Shooting

Avani Lekhara, an acclaimed Indian para shooter, recently appeared on the House of Glory podcast, an initiative launched by Olympic medalist Gagan Narang's Sports Promotion Foundation. During the conversation, the two-time Olympic Gold medalist reflected on her journey to becoming a para-athlete and underscored the importance of mental health in achieving success in shooting.

At the age of 10, a car accident left Avani paralyzed from the waist down. Unfazed by this life-altering challenge, she embraced the sport of shooting in 2015, subsequently clinching numerous national and international accolades. In 2020, she made history by becoming the first Indian woman to secure a Paralympic Gold in Tokyo.

Discussing the significant impact of her accident, Avani expressed gratitude for the challenging path that shaped her. She highlighted the difficulties she faced, including adjusting to life in a wheelchair, and the necessity of rebuilding her life from scratch. Despite the hurdles, she remains positive, attributing her growth as an athlete to this adversity.

Avani shared how she confronted various ups and downs in her journey, emphasizing the value of learning from mistakes and setbacks. She underscored the role of mental strength in her sport, noting that psychological resilience is as crucial as physical training.

For Avani, the ability to focus and maintain mental clarity during competitions is pivotal. Her evolved outlook on failures sees them as essential learning experiences that have bolstered her career, helping hone her technique over time. She conveys that the lessons learned from lows are invaluable, making them integral to achieving greater heights.

