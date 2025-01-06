Left Menu

Border-Gavaskar Trophy Raises Stakes for the Ashes Showdown

Ricky Ponting comments on the remarkable Border-Gavaskar Trophy and its impact on the upcoming Ashes series, emphasizing the large fan turnout and high caliber of cricket. The SCG Test saw a fiercely contested battle, with Australia securing a victory despite India's challenging efforts and impressive performances from players like Bumrah and Boland.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2025 22:32 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 22:32 IST
Border-Gavaskar Trophy Raises Stakes for the Ashes Showdown
Ricky Ponting (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Ricky Ponting, the former Australian cricket captain, has set the stage for an eagerly anticipated Ashes series next summer after lauding the extraordinary standards set by the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Ponting remarked on The ICC Review how Australia's celebrated 3-1 series win not only featured top-tier cricket but drew unparalleled crowds of 837,000 fans, challenging the Ashes to maintain its historic prestige.

Discussing the numbers, Ponting highlighted their unprecedented nature in Australian cricket. "These figures are rare here," Ponting told The ICC Review. With England set to visit Australia next summer, Ponting believes attendance figures will reveal whether the Border-Gavaskar rivalry has outstripped the Ashes in significance, both for fans and players.

The SCG Test unfolded dramatically as India won the toss and opted to bat. Struggles for Virat Kohli (17) against outside-off deliveries persisted, yet Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, and Jasprit Bumrah propelled India to 185. In response, Australia faced consistent wicket losses, yet turned the tables for a slender win, courtesy of standout performances from Usman Khawaja and Travis Head.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025