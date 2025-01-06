Border-Gavaskar Trophy Raises Stakes for the Ashes Showdown

Ricky Ponting, the former Australian cricket captain, has set the stage for an eagerly anticipated Ashes series next summer after lauding the extraordinary standards set by the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Ponting remarked on The ICC Review how Australia's celebrated 3-1 series win not only featured top-tier cricket but drew unparalleled crowds of 837,000 fans, challenging the Ashes to maintain its historic prestige.

Discussing the numbers, Ponting highlighted their unprecedented nature in Australian cricket. "These figures are rare here," Ponting told The ICC Review. With England set to visit Australia next summer, Ponting believes attendance figures will reveal whether the Border-Gavaskar rivalry has outstripped the Ashes in significance, both for fans and players.

The SCG Test unfolded dramatically as India won the toss and opted to bat. Struggles for Virat Kohli (17) against outside-off deliveries persisted, yet Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, and Jasprit Bumrah propelled India to 185. In response, Australia faced consistent wicket losses, yet turned the tables for a slender win, courtesy of standout performances from Usman Khawaja and Travis Head.

(With inputs from agencies.)