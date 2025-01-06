Soorma Hockey Club Triumphs in Thrilling Shootout Victory Over Delhi SG Pipers

In an exhilarating match at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela, Soorma Hockey Club emerged victorious in a 2-2 (3-1 SO) penalty shootout against the Delhi SG Pipers during the Hockey India League 2024-25. The Delhi SG Pipers initially took a commanding two-goal lead thanks to goals from Tomas Domene and Manjeet Singh in the third quarter.

Despite the early advantage held by the Pipers, Soorma's Harmanpreet Singh ignited hope for his team by scoring twice in the last quarter, catching the Pipers off guard and bringing the match to a tie. As a result, the game progressed to a thrilling penalty shootout.

Soorma goalkeeper Vincent Vanasch played a pivotal role in the shootout, making three crucial saves that led Soorma to a triumphant victory. Vivek Sagar Prasad, Nicolas Keenan, and Boris Burkhardt secured their chances to seal the win, granting Soorma a well-deserved bonus point in the league.

