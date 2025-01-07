Real Madrid Cruises to Copa Del Rey Last 16

Real Madrid booked their place in the last 16 of the Copa del Rey with an emphatic 5-0 victory over fourth-tier Club Deportiva Minera on Monday. The match saw striker Arda Guler shine with an impressive double, adding to goals from Federico Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga, and Luka Modric.

The game started with Real Madrid taking control early, as Federico Valverde scored a stunning volley within the first five minutes. Eduardo Camavinga soon followed, doubling the lead with a powerful header.

Luka Modric delighted the crowd with his superb finish into the far corner shortly after the break, set up by an intricate combination with Brahim Diaz. Arda Guler capped off the victory, sealing his second goal just two minutes from the end. This win further highlights Madrid's strong showing in the current LaLiga season, where they lead with 43 points.

(With inputs from agencies.)