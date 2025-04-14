Left Menu

Luka Modric Takes a Stake in Swansea City: A New Era for the Welsh Club

Luka Modric is set to invest in Swansea City, joining American co-owners, as the club faces financial challenges with a recent 15.2 million pounds loss. The 39-year-old Real Madrid midfielder's involvement is seen as a boost for Swansea, currently striving in the Championship for Premier League promotion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2025 23:15 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 23:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Luka Modric, the esteemed Real Madrid midfielder, is poised to make waves in the football world by acquiring a minority stake in Swansea City. Joining a group of American investors, Modric steps into club ownership during a financially testing time for the Welsh team.

Swansea City, grappling with the competitive pressures of the EFL Championship, reported an improved yet significant pre-tax loss of 15.2 million pounds for the past financial year. Despite generating a turnover of 21.5 million pounds, the club acknowledged the ongoing financial burden.

As Modric's involvement brings a touch of stardom, Swansea City aims for a coveted Premier League comeback. Currently occupying the 12th spot in the Championship, the club faces a challenging journey ahead but hopes to benefit from its new celebrity investor's influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

