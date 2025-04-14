Luka Modric Takes a Stake in Swansea City: A New Era for the Welsh Club

Luka Modric, the esteemed Real Madrid midfielder, is poised to make waves in the football world by acquiring a minority stake in Swansea City. Joining a group of American investors, Modric steps into club ownership during a financially testing time for the Welsh team.

Swansea City, grappling with the competitive pressures of the EFL Championship, reported an improved yet significant pre-tax loss of 15.2 million pounds for the past financial year. Despite generating a turnover of 21.5 million pounds, the club acknowledged the ongoing financial burden.

As Modric's involvement brings a touch of stardom, Swansea City aims for a coveted Premier League comeback. Currently occupying the 12th spot in the Championship, the club faces a challenging journey ahead but hopes to benefit from its new celebrity investor's influence.

