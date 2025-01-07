Left Menu

Two-Tier Test Cricket: A Controversial Proposal

West Indies legend Clive Lloyd criticizes the proposed division of test cricket into two tiers. He emphasizes that this structure could harm struggling teams like the West Indies. While T20 cricket gains popularity, Lloyd argues for increased competition among top sides to maintain test cricket's significance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 12:15 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 12:15 IST
Two-Tier Test Cricket: A Controversial Proposal

West Indies cricket legend Clive Lloyd has voiced concerns over the proposed two-tier structure for test cricket, labeling it a threat to struggling teams.

The plan, reportedly discussed by India, Australia, and England, aims to enhance matches among cricket's 'Big Three.' Lloyd fears such divisions could severely impact teams like the West Indies.

With the rise of T20 leagues, Lloyd argues against isolating teams in lower tiers, insisting on fairer opportunities to compete with top teams. He calls for recognition of the West Indies' historical contributions to cricket's development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025