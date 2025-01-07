Two-Tier Test Cricket: A Controversial Proposal
West Indies legend Clive Lloyd criticizes the proposed division of test cricket into two tiers. He emphasizes that this structure could harm struggling teams like the West Indies. While T20 cricket gains popularity, Lloyd argues for increased competition among top sides to maintain test cricket's significance.
West Indies cricket legend Clive Lloyd has voiced concerns over the proposed two-tier structure for test cricket, labeling it a threat to struggling teams.
The plan, reportedly discussed by India, Australia, and England, aims to enhance matches among cricket's 'Big Three.' Lloyd fears such divisions could severely impact teams like the West Indies.
With the rise of T20 leagues, Lloyd argues against isolating teams in lower tiers, insisting on fairer opportunities to compete with top teams. He calls for recognition of the West Indies' historical contributions to cricket's development.
