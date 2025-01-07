AB de Villiers Advocates for Indian Players in SA20

In a push to elevate the profile of SA20, South African cricket legend AB de Villiers has voiced his hope that the BCCI will soon permit Indian players to participate in the league.

Currently, Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik is set to make history as the first to compete in SA20, following his retirement from international and domestic cricket. However, de Villiers acknowledges the challenges presented by BCCI's restrictions on active players partaking in overseas leagues.

Emphasizing the importance of recruiting top-notch international talent, de Villiers draws parallels with the IPL's success. He also expresses reservations about the IPL's extended impact player rule, suggesting it adds unnecessary complexity to the game.

(With inputs from agencies.)