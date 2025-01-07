Left Menu

AB de Villiers Advocates for Indian Players in SA20

South African cricket icon AB de Villiers advocates for BCCI to allow Indian players in SA20 to elevate the league's profile. Despite current restrictions for active players, de Villiers highlights the trend of retired players participating. He also comments on the importance of overseas talent for the league's success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2025 16:47 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 15:27 IST
AB de Villiers Advocates for Indian Players in SA20
national cricket stadium Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

In a push to elevate the profile of SA20, South African cricket legend AB de Villiers has voiced his hope that the BCCI will soon permit Indian players to participate in the league.

Currently, Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik is set to make history as the first to compete in SA20, following his retirement from international and domestic cricket. However, de Villiers acknowledges the challenges presented by BCCI's restrictions on active players partaking in overseas leagues.

Emphasizing the importance of recruiting top-notch international talent, de Villiers draws parallels with the IPL's success. He also expresses reservations about the IPL's extended impact player rule, suggesting it adds unnecessary complexity to the game.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

Green Transport Strategies to Transform the Western Balkans for a Sustainable Future

Transforming Public Health in Lagos: The Promise and Challenges of mHealth Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025