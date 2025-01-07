Left Menu

From Bullied to Badminton Star: Thulasimathi's Inspiring Journey

Thulasimathi Murugesan, who faced bullying due to her disability and dark complexion, triumphed over adversity to become an Arjuna Awardee after securing a silver medal in the Paris Paralympics. Her story underscores the vital role her father played in her journey, supporting her dreams against all odds.

Thulasimathi Murugesan, once taunted as an 'alien' by schoolmates, has transformed her life journey into a beacon of hope, recently earning the Arjuna Award after a stellar silver medal victory in the Paris Paralympics.

Her father, D. Murugesan, a dedicated sports enthusiast and daily wage laborer, refused to be deterred by societal norms or financial constraints, guiding Thulasimathi and her sister in their sports careers.

Despite early challenges, including a paralyzing accident, Thulasimathi persevered, achieving international recognition and numerous medals. Her resolve remains firm as she sets her sights on the Los Angeles Paralympics, determined to continue her father's legacy of defying the odds.

