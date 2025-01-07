Pakistan Penalised for Slow Over Rate: A Costly Defeat in Cape Town

Following their 10-wicket defeat against South Africa in Cape Town, the Pakistan cricket team has been hit with a 25% match fee penalty for maintaining a slow over rate. Additionally, the team lost five points in the World Test Championship standings.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) imposed the sanctions as per Articles 2.22 and 16.11.2 regarding over-rate offences. The charge, confirmed by on-field umpires, led to these penalties under the oversight of Match Referee Richie Richardson.

Despite captain Shan Masood's valiant efforts on Day 4 of the second Test, Pakistan succumbed as South Africa's Keshav Maharaj and Kagiso Rabada dismantled the batting line-up, setting up a comfortable win for the Proteas in 43 balls. Ryan Rickelton's double century was pivotal in South Africa's commanding first-innings performance.

