Pakistan Penalised for Slow Over Rate: A Costly Defeat in Cape Town

After a series defeat against South Africa, Pakistan's cricket team was penalised 25% of their match fee due to a slow over rate in Cape Town. They also lost five World Test Championship points after being ruled five overs short, with captain Shan Masood pleading guilty to the offence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 20:20 IST
Pakistan Test Team (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Following their 10-wicket defeat against South Africa in Cape Town, the Pakistan cricket team has been hit with a 25% match fee penalty for maintaining a slow over rate. Additionally, the team lost five points in the World Test Championship standings.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) imposed the sanctions as per Articles 2.22 and 16.11.2 regarding over-rate offences. The charge, confirmed by on-field umpires, led to these penalties under the oversight of Match Referee Richie Richardson.

Despite captain Shan Masood's valiant efforts on Day 4 of the second Test, Pakistan succumbed as South Africa's Keshav Maharaj and Kagiso Rabada dismantled the batting line-up, setting up a comfortable win for the Proteas in 43 balls. Ryan Rickelton's double century was pivotal in South Africa's commanding first-innings performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

