Triumphant Send-Off for India's PD Cricket Team Ahead of 2025 Champions Trophy

The Indian cricket team for the Physically Disabled received a rousing send-off on Tuesday in New Delhi as they prepare for the 2025 Champions Trophy in Sri Lanka. The tournament, beginning on January 12 in Colombo, will see India compete alongside Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and England.

Hosted under the theme #AbJunoonJitega, the send-off was a celebration of perseverance and community support for differently-abled athletes. Speaking at the event, Ravi Kant Chauhan, Secretary General of the Differently-Abled Cricket Council of India, applauded the team's dedication, expressing confidence that the nation stands behind them.

Vikrant Ravindra Keni leads the team against Pakistan in their opening match, with notable players like vice-captain Ravindra Gopinath Sante and wicketkeepers Yogender and Devendra Singh. Supported by an experienced coaching staff and backed by sponsors like Svayam, the team personifies inclusivity and resilience in sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)