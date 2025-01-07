Left Menu

Triumphant Send-Off for India's PD Cricket Team Ahead of 2025 Champions Trophy

The Indian Physically Disabled Cricket Team received a spirited farewell in New Delhi for the 2025 PD Champions Trophy in Sri Lanka. Featuring teams from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and England, the tournament kicks off on January 12 in Colombo, highlighting inclusivity in sports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 21:04 IST
Triumphant Send-Off for India's PD Cricket Team Ahead of 2025 Champions Trophy
India's Differently-Abled Cricket team during send off ceremony (Image: DCCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian cricket team for the Physically Disabled received a rousing send-off on Tuesday in New Delhi as they prepare for the 2025 Champions Trophy in Sri Lanka. The tournament, beginning on January 12 in Colombo, will see India compete alongside Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and England.

Hosted under the theme #AbJunoonJitega, the send-off was a celebration of perseverance and community support for differently-abled athletes. Speaking at the event, Ravi Kant Chauhan, Secretary General of the Differently-Abled Cricket Council of India, applauded the team's dedication, expressing confidence that the nation stands behind them.

Vikrant Ravindra Keni leads the team against Pakistan in their opening match, with notable players like vice-captain Ravindra Gopinath Sante and wicketkeepers Yogender and Devendra Singh. Supported by an experienced coaching staff and backed by sponsors like Svayam, the team personifies inclusivity and resilience in sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

Green Transport Strategies to Transform the Western Balkans for a Sustainable Future

Transforming Public Health in Lagos: The Promise and Challenges of mHealth Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025