Alexander Isak Propels Newcastle Closer to League Cup Glory

Alexander Isak scored his 50th goal for Newcastle United, leading them to a 2-0 triumph against Arsenal in the League Cup semi-final first leg. Newcastle, seeking their first major trophy since 1955, are now favorites to advance after Anthony Gordon's goal sealed the victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 03:24 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 03:24 IST
Alexander Isak

Alexander Isak took center stage as he propelled Newcastle United to a commanding 2-0 victory over Arsenal in the first leg of the League Cup semi-final. His milestone 50th goal for the club highlighted a strong performance at a brisk Emirates Stadium.

Isak's influence extended beyond his own score; he assisted in setting up Anthony Gordon's goal after halftime, doubling Newcastle's advantage. Arsenal, despite multiple opportunities, failed to capitalize as Gabriel Martinelli was thwarted by the woodwork and Kai Havertz missed a crucial chance.

Newcastle now stands as strong contenders to reach the final, chasing their first major silverware since 1955. The other semi-final will see Tottenham Hotspur hosting defending champions Liverpool.

(With inputs from agencies.)

