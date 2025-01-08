Isak's Milestone: Newcastle Edges Arsenal in League Cup Semis
Alexander Isak scored his 50th goal for Newcastle United in a 2-0 victory over Arsenal, propelling his team towards the League Cup final. Arsenal missed several crucial opportunities, allowing Newcastle to capitalize and establish a strong position for the second leg of the semi-final.
Alexander Isak's 50th goal for Newcastle United was the highlight of a 2-0 triumph over Arsenal, pushing the squad closer to the League Cup final. The pivotal strike came just before halftime at a brisk Emirates Stadium, setting Newcastle on course for the win.
Despite multiple promising chances, Arsenal's failure to score left them trailing. Gabriel Martinelli's shot met the post, and Kai Havertz squandered a key opportunity, leaving Newcastle as the favorites to proceed to the final.
With a second leg looming on Tyneside, Newcastle dreams bigger, eyeing their first significant title since 1955, motivated by Isak's recent scoring surge of 10 goals in nine appearances.
