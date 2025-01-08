LIV Golf Challenges PGA Tour with Bold Schedule Overhaul

LIV Golf has unveiled its 2025 season schedule, strategically placing its final three U.S. events during the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup playoffs. This bold move is part of a 14-tournament season that kicks off on February 6 in Saudi Arabia.

The revamped schedule includes six U.S. tournaments, one less than last year, and introduces new locations such as Florida, Virginia, and Michigan. Notably, the season's conclusion, including the team championship, coincides with key PGA Tour postseason events.

Key changes also see LIV Golf abandoning the Mayakoba resort for Mexico City's Chapultepec Golf Club while dropping Las Vegas, the Greenbrier, and Nashville from its U.S. roster. This tactical shift marks a significant challenge to the PGA Tour's dominance in professional golf scheduling.

(With inputs from agencies.)