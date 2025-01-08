Deschamps Set to Exit: France's Future Beyond a Legendary Coach

In a significant development for French football, coach Didier Deschamps is poised to announce his departure after the next World Cup, according to French media reports.

The esteemed coach, 56, will leave his role when his contract expires in summer 2026, as reported by L'Equipe and RMC Sport.

Deschamps, renowned for leading France to World Cup glory in 2018, will see his illustrious tenure conclude amidst the anticipation of the first 48-team World Cup, co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

(With inputs from agencies.)