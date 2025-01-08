Left Menu

Aussie Triumph: Stellar Pitches Shape Epic Border-Gavaskar Series

The ICC praised four out of five pitches as 'very good' for the Border-Gavaskar series between India and Australia. The nail-biting series concluded with Australia winning 3-1, securing their spot in the World Test Championship final, while India's hopes were dashed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 12:06 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 12:06 IST
Four of five venues have received the top rating. (Photo- ICC website). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Wednesday that four out of five pitches for the recent Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia received the highest rating of 'very good'. This endorsement underscores the consistently high standards across the series venues, namely Perth Stadium, Adelaide Oval, Gabba, and Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The pitch in Sydney, however, was rated as 'satisfactory', marking it as the only exception with the second-highest review. This comes after ICC's 2023 overhaul of the pitch rating system, reducing categories to 'very good', 'satisfactory', 'unsatisfactory', and 'unfit'.

Cricket Australia spokesperson Peter Roach expressed pride in the quality of pitches curated for the series, highlighting how they enhanced the unique characteristics of each venue. The pitches facilitated a balanced contest between bat and ball, a hallmark of Australian cricket that contributes to Test cricket's popularity in the region.

The Border-Gavaskar series showcased thrilling cricket as India started strong with a win in Perth, only for Australia to bounce back and win matches in Adelaide, Melbourne, and Sydney. Despite finishing in a draw, the Gabba Test was rain-affected. Australia's series win secured their place in the World Test Championship 2023-25 final against South Africa at Lord's, ending their protracted quest for the trophy last won in 2014-15. Conversely, the 1-3 series defeat eliminated India from the final contention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

