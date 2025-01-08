Left Menu

Savita Punia's Olympic Dreams and the Game-Changing Women's Hockey India League

Savita Punia, India's veteran goalkeeper, aims to continue her hockey career up to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. She believes the Women's Hockey India League will provide financial stability for junior players. With strong family support, she remains committed to representing her nation in international hockey events.

Updated: 08-01-2025 16:20 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 16:20 IST
Savita Punia's Olympic Dreams and the Game-Changing Women's Hockey India League
Savita Punia
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran goalkeeper Savita Punia hopes to extend her career till the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, driven by the belief that the upcoming Women's Hockey India League will offer financial security to aspiring talents.

The league's inauguration from January 12-26 promises stability, inspiring young players to prioritize hockey. Savita credits her supportive family for her continued success and aims for future international tournaments, including the World Cup and Asian Games.

With new initiatives and training from global players, the women's league is expected to reshape the sport. Savita remains committed to her role as a senior player, embracing new challenges under the guidance of coach Harendra Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

